Unnao rape survivor accuses Sengar's daughters of revealing her identity, pleads for help In a video message, the survivor said that for the past few days, Kuldeep Singh Sengar's two daughters and their supporters had been exposing her identity across social media platforms.

New Delhi:

Claiming that she's been at the receiving end of a smear campaign on social media, the 2017 Unnnao rape survivor on Saturday laid explosive allegations on expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's daughters of revealing her identity online which has put her safety at risk. In a video posted on social media, the woman sought people's help and protecting her life.

In the video, the survivor said that for the past few days, Sengar's two daughters and their supporters had been exposing her identity across social media platforms. She said such content was circulating widely on Facebook and Instagram, causing her deep concern for her security.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former Uttar Pradesh MLA, was convicted in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25 lakh.

'I, too am a daughter of this country'

Earlier, on January 1, the survivor made an emotional appeal on social media, urging people to stand with her beyond caste considerations. She alleged that she and her husband had been facing a sustained online smear campaign.

Her appeal came days after Sengar’s daughter claimed on X that her father was innocent and sought public support for him. In another video message, the survivor said that she and her husband had been targeted online by people identifying themselves as Sengar’s supporters over the previous 2 days.

She also alleged that posts were being circulated on social media in support of Sengar, calling for a gathering at Jantar Mantar on January 11, allegedly at the behest of his daughters. “I am also a daughter of this country. Please become my voice. A criminal has no caste,” she said.

Reaffirming her faith in the judicial process, the survivor appealed to society to stand with her in her fight for justice rather than rallying behind a convicted offender.

Unnao rape case: Supreme Court stays Sengar's bail

On December 29, the Supreme Court stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended Sengar’s life sentence and granted him bail, directing that he should not be released from custody.

A 3 judge vacation bench, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and A G Masih, was hearing a plea filed by the CBI against the High Court’s December 23 order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, urged the court to stay the order, describing the case as a horrific rape of a minor.

“We are answerable to the child who was aged 15 years and 10 months,” Mehta said, pointing out that Sengar was a powerful MLA at the time of the offence.

High Court order and outcry

The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Sengar, noting that he had already served 7 years and 5 months in prison, and raised questions over whether an elected representative falls under the definition of a public servant under the IPC for the purposes of the POCSO Act.

The order imposed several conditions, including a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with 3 sureties, a restriction barring Sengar from entering a 5 kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence in Delhi, and a strict prohibition on threatening the survivor or her mother.

The High Court decision triggered protests by the survivor, her family members and activists.

Kuldeep Sengar's daughter’s open letter

After the Supreme Court stayed the bail order, Sengar’s daughter Ishita Sengar wrote an open letter saying she was exhausted, frightened and slowly losing faith. She said she was writing as a daughter who felt there was nowhere else left to go, but was still holding on to hope.