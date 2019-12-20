Unnao rape case: Delhi court to pronounce quantum of sentence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar at 2 PM

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Unnao rape case: Quantum of sentence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

A Delhi court is set to pronounce the quantum of sentence against Kuldeep Singh Sengar at 2 pm on Friday. Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is a convict in the 2017 Unnao rape case. Earlier, the hearing in the case was adjourned till Friday. The Central Bureau of Investigation has sought life imprisonment for Sengar and had said it was a fight for justice of an individual against the system.

The probe agency urged the court to give maximum punishment of life term, prescribed under the law, to the politician.

The counsel for the CBI and the complainant sought maximum punishment for Sengar, saying the court must consider the "cry of the girls in heinous crimes".

While supporting CBI's submission, the counsel appearing for the rape survivor also sought adequate monetary compensation for her.

The counsel appearing for Sengar, however, urged the court to give minimum punishment to him, a 10-year jail term, saying he had no prior criminal record.

"He had a political career without any blemish. Since 2002-till date he has been elected repeatedly as a member of the legislative assembly by the public," advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, appearing for Sengar, said, adding that the convict did not have a "depraved mentality".

The court had on Monday convicted Sengar for rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Pocso Act for the offence by a public servant committing penetrative sexual assault against a child. The rape survivor was a minor when she was assaulted.

