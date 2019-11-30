Image Source : VIDEO GRAB WATCH | 'English' teacher fails to read English in Unnao govt school

Unnao District Magistrate Devendra Pandey, who went on a surprise inspection to a government junior high school in Sikandarpur Sarausi, was himself surprised when he found an English teacher failed to read a few lines of the language from a book. The DM first asked some children to read their English book, when the student fumbled, the officials asked a teacher, who teaches English and other subjects to the students, to read a chapter for the students, but she failed miserably.

“She should be suspended immediately. She is a teacher and can’t even read…she can’t read English,” Devendra Pandey is seen telling other officials present at the spot. When the teacher tries to clarify...., he said,…so what…you are a graduate. I didn’t ask you the meaning anything. I didn’t ask you to translate this, I just asked you to read,” he can he heard saying.

#WATCH Unnao: An English teacher fails to read a few lines of the language from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to read during an inspection of a govt school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. (28.11) pic.twitter.com/wAVZSKCIMS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 30, 2019

Reportedly, the DM asked another teacher to read but she had her own reason when she couldn't read, she had forgotten her glasses at home.

The angry DM then ordered a strict actions against the teachers.