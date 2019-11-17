Sunday, November 17, 2019
     
The situation in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has heated up once again as the protesting farmers allegedly set ablaze a pipe near the power substation. The agitated farmers also allegedly set a vehicle of the crusher plant on fire on Sunday. 

November 17, 2019 13:20 IST
Crusher plant vehicle set ablaze in Unnao amid clashes between police and agitating farmers

Farmers had protested on Saturday, November 16, against improper compensations of their land that had been acquired for the Trans Ganga project of the UP State Industrial Development Corp. 

In the aftermath of the incident, the Unnao SP said  in his statement, "villagers and some miscreants had attacked several officials of the UP State Development Corporation (UPSIDC) and damaged their vehicles."

District Magistrate (DM) said, "We will go to villages and appeal to people to maintain peace. This is a deed of miscreants. We'll maintain peace & the work will also go on."

Earlier, reports had come that the situation in Unnao had returned to normal on Sunday morning. But the peace in the region was short-lived. 

The local administration and police are on a high state of alertness. The heavy force has been deployed in and around the area to prevent any untoward incident. 

The Trans Ganga City is the planned satellite township in the Unnao district which comes under the Kanpur metropolitan area. The area comprises the stretch from the limits of the Unnao Municipality to the Ganga river near Kanpur on NH 25 and Unnao-Shuklaganj Highway. 

The UP government has also proposed a skill development university near the proposed Hi-tech city. 

