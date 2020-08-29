Image Source : PTI Unlock 4.0: Social, political, religious, other gatherings with upto 100 people allowed from Sep 21

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Social, political, religious functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 people with effect from September 21 as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced Unlock 4.0 guidelines, allowing more activities outside the containment zones. MHA in its new Unlock 4.0 guidelines said, "Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020. However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitizer."

More to follow

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage