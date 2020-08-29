Unlock 4.0: International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, not allowed till Sep 30

Image Source : FILE PHOTO MHA issues guidelines on what will remain open, close in Unlock 4.0

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for Unlock 4.0 easing restriction on more activities as country exits from the lockdown imposed to curb coronavirus pandemic in a phased manner. As per the new guidelines, the International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA, will not be allowed till September 30.

However, in a reprieve for many people seeking to resume travel through public transport, the MHA Saturday decided to allow the resumption of metro operations from September 7 in a graded manner.

The MHA has issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment Zones. Unlock 4, will come into effect from September 1.

"Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September 2020 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA)/ Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with MHA. In this regard, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by MOHUA", said a statement issued by MHA.

The new guidelines, issued today, are based on feedback received from states and UTs, and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

