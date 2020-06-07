Delhi containment zones jump to 219 as city braces up for unlock 2 | List of COVID-19 hotspots

Delhi containment zones: Delhi has witnessed a massive hike in coronavirus cases as tally rises to 26,334 while 10,315 recovered and 708 deaths have been reported so far. With the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of containment zones in the national capital also soared rose to 219 on Sunday. The highest 33 active zones are in the North district.
There were a total of 163 containment zones as on Thursday, and 169 on Saturday, according to the Delhi government’s official data. The government has also de-contained 59 zones so far.
Full list of district with highest containment zones in Delhi:
- North Delhi – 33
- New Delhi -14
- Northwest Delhi – 19
- Southwest Delhi- 31
- West Delhi – 26
- South East Delhi – 14
- South Delhi- 28
- Shahdara- 16
- East Delhi -17
- North East Delhi – 4
- Central Delhi 17
DELHI RED ZONES: FULL LIST
- Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
- Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
- Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
- Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
- Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
- House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
- Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
- House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
- Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi
- F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
- Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)
- Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
- Dinpur Village
- Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
- C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119
- Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
- RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi
- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
- Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
- Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
- House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
- Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
- Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
- H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
- House number 97 to 107 and house number 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
- House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
- Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi
- Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
- Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
- 35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
- (Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
- Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)
- House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
- B Block Jhangirpuri
- Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
- 1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
- G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
- House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
- House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri
- 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing house number 5/387 Khichripur, Delhi
- Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
- Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj
- Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
- Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
- Gali number 5, A Block (From house number A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092
- House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
- F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
- Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony
- Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
- House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
- Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
- Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- 65. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
- EA Block, Inderpuri
- Sadar Bazaar, Central District
- Chandni Mahal, Central District
- Nabi Karim, Central District
- Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
- Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
- Oberoi Apartments
- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
- In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
- In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
- In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
- In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
- In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
- In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
- Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
- Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi
- House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
- E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
- T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
- A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
- Gali No. 18, H.No. 701/23 to 500/36B, Vijay Park, Maujpur
- Entire Street No. 9, Shalimar Village
- Entire Gali No. 3, Shalimar Village
- Block No. X, from H. No. 303/6, Gali No.1 to H. No. 289 Gali No. 3, Yadav Villa
- Area between Kumhar Gali and Chaupal Chawk in Kotla Mubarakpur
- Gali No. 3, 4, 5 in Majlis Park
- H. No. P-65 and H.No. P-184, Pillanji Village
- Entire affected area including - Nirankari Gali, Nakshatra Gali, Nala Boring Gali, Ravan Wali Gali, Jameela Masjid Baoli, Dargah Gurudwara wali Gali, Thane wali Gali and Terminal Wali Gali
- House no 152 to 162 in Block D of Shaheen Bagh
India coronavirus cases have crossed 2.46 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 2,46,628 including 1,20,406 active cases 1,19,293 recovered and 6,929 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Sunday. Meanwhile, Delhi is the third-worst hit state in terms of having the maximum number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.