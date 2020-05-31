Uttar Pradesh extends coronavirus lockdown but guidelines allow phased resumption of activities

In accordance with the "Unlock 1" guidelines announced by Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh government has announced guideline to be followed. The guidelines will come into effect along with Lockdown 5 or "unlock 1" as it is being called. UP guidelines are allowing resumption of normal activities in phased manner
In Phase 1
- Places of worship will be allowed to open from June 8.
- Hotel, restaurant and hospitality services will be allowed to resume from June 8.
- June 8 onwards, shopping malls will be allowed to re-open.
In Phase 2
Schools, colleges, educational/ coaching institutes will be allowed to open from the month of July.
Following activities/ places have been prohibited from resumption/ reopening:
- International air travel
- Metro travel
- Cinema hall
- Swimming pool
- Amusement Park
- Theatres
- Bars
- Assembly halls
Night curfew:
No movement of people or vehicles will be allowed barring essential services between 9pm to 5 am
Concessions mentioned above have not been granted inside containment zones.
In containment zones,
- Movement of health staff and delivery boys only will be allowed.
- Strict perimeter control will be maintained. Nobody will be allowed in or out of the containment zone.
- Strict contact tracing and house-to-house surveillance will be carried out.
Following activities/stores have been allowed to resume/ reopen:
- Saloons, Beauty parlours
- All industrial activities
- Markets will be allowed to open from 9 am to 9 pm
- Sweet shops can be opened but no customer will be allowed to sit inside the shop and eat.
- Marriage halls will be opened but prior permission will be necessary for marriage ceremony. Only 30 people will be allowed in the ceremony.
- Taxis and rickshaws/ e rickshaws will be allowed to ply but drivers cannot accept customers more than the seating capacity of the vehicles.
- Bikes will be allowed as per seating capacity.
- Buses will be allowed to ply but no standees will be allowed.
- Parks will remain open from 5 am to 8 am and 5 pm to 8 pm
- Sports complexes can be opened but no spectators will be allowed.
(More to follow)