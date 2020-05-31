Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till June 30; public transport to resume partially

Sunday, May 31, 2020
     
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the statewide lockdown till June 30. The decision has been taken in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Chennai Published on: May 31, 2020 8:57 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has extended the statewide lockdown till June 30. The decision has been taken in light of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Tamil Nadu is India's second-worst impacted state by a coronavirus, only behind Maharashtra. As per figures released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday,

Tamil Nadu has had 20,246 coronavirus cases including 154 deaths. 11,313 people in the state have recovered after contracting the virus. 

Partial resumption of public transport services will also resume in the state. 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

