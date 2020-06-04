Image Source : TWITTER Unlock 1.0: Dehradun to remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, except for essential services

To prevent the coronavirus disease from spreading, Uttarakhand's Dehradun will remain closed for two days in a week now- Saturday and Sunday, except for essential goods and services, Uttarakhand chief minister's office said on Thursday.

As on Wednesday, Uttarakhand has reported 19 more cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,085.

The maximum number of cases are detected in Dehradun district with 287 followed by Nainital (286), Pithoragarh (150), Tehri (91), Haridwar (86), Udham Singh Nagar (82), Almora (63), Pauri (38), Champawat (33), Chamoli (23), Bageshwar, Uttarkashi 21 each and Rudraprayag (8).

Out of these maxima have recovered in Nainital district (118) followed by 44 each in Dehradun and Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar (13), Almora (11), Champawat and Uttarkashi 7 each, Bageshwar (6), Tehri (5) and Pauri (4).

Total 8 deaths have been attributed so far to the pandemic.

