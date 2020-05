Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus in Mumbai: More than 70 red zones remain as city approaches lockdown 5.0 | Full list

Mumbai continues to be the worst-hit city in Maharashtra which in turn, is the state worst-hit by coronavirus in the country. The number of positive cases in Mumbai has risen to 38,442. The death toll is 1227. In the past 24 hours, 1510 fresh coronavirus cases came to light in Mumbai while 54 deaths were recorded.

The city prepares for lockdown 5.0 or Unlock 1, as it is being called. As per the Home Ministry's latest guidelines, there will be a resumption of activities in a phased manner after lockdown 4.0 ends on May 31. Currently, more than 70 areas in Mumbai are designated as coronavirus red zones.

Here's the ward-wise list of red zones in Mumbai:

Ward Red Zones Ward A Churchgate, Colaba, Navy Nagar Ward B Masjid Bunder, Mohammed Ali Road, Bhendi Bazaar Ward C Pydhonie, Bhuleshwar Ward D Grant Road, Walkeshwar, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy to Haji Ali Ward E Byculla madanpura, Agripada, Nagpada, Dockyard Road, Reay Road, Chinchpokli Ward F North Matunga, Sion, Wadala, Hindu Colony Ward F South Parel Ward G North Dharavi, Mahim, Dadar Ward G South Worli, Prabhadevi Ward H East Bandra East, Khar East, Santacruz East Ward H West Bandra West, Khar West, Santacruz West Ward K East Andheri East, Jogeshwari East, Vile Parle East Ward K West Andheri West, Jogeshwari West, Vile Parle West Ward L Sakinaka, Chandivali, Asalpha, Kurla Ward M East Mankhurd, Anushakti Nagar, Deonar, Cheetah Camp, Shivaji Nagar Ward M West Chembur, Sindhi Colony, Chheda Nagar, Tilak Nagar Ward N Ghatkopar, Vidyavihar, Pant Nagar Ward P North Malad, Manori, Marve, Aksa and Madh Ward P South Goregaon Ward R Central Borivali Ward R North Dahisar Ward R South Kandivli, Charkop Ward S Bhandup, Powai, Kanjur Marg, Vikhroli, Nahur Ward T Mulund

