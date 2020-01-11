Image Source : PTI 37 people identified in 'Unity against Left' whatsApp group linked to JNU attack: Delhi Police

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) has identified 37 of 60 members of a WhatsApp group named 'Unity against Left', which authorities believe is linked to last week's mob attack on JNU students and faculty. According to police the group was created against the Left parties on January 5, the day when the violence took place in the versity campus, News agency ANI reported quoting Delhi Police sources.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch investigating the case of violence in JNU had released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, whom they blamed to be have been involved in the violence.

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh denied Delhi Police's charge that she was behind the violence. Ghosh addressed media minutes after Delhi Police press conference in which DCP (Crime) Joy Tirkey said Aishe Ghosh led the mob that created ruckus on JNU campus on January 5. Aishe Ghosh accused Delhi Police of filing what she called was a 'selective FIR'.

During the press conference, Delhi Police flashed a photograph in which, said the police, Aish Ghosh was seen leading the mob inside JNU campus. The police said that Aish Ghosh led a mob that attacked Periyar Hostel inside the university. The police did not present the CCTV footage claiming that the server room was vandalised in the violence.

Meanwhile, three JNU professors moved the Delhi High Court Friday seeking preservation of evidence, including CCTV footage and WhatsApp messages. The matter is likely to be heard on Monday.