Tuesday, August 15, 2023
     
  4. US Congressional delegation visits Delhi's Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple, performs 'abhishek'

"We are honored to have been graciously welcomed by the Akshardham community. This visit has strengthened our nations' friendship bonds and highlighted the significance of cultural exchange," said Indian-origin US Congressman Ro Khanna.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2023 18:59 IST
US Congressional delegation performing 'abhishek' at the
Image Source : AKSHARDHAM TEMPLE. US Congressional delegation performing 'abhishek' at the Temple

A United States Congressional delegation led by prominent Indian-origin Congressman Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz embarked on a visit to New Delhi's renowned Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple on Tuesday, on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day.

India Tv - US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz welcomed at the Temple

Image Source : AKSHARDHAM TEMPLE.US Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz welcomed at the Temple

Khanna and Waltz are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans. Other members of the delegation include Congresswomen Deborah Ross and Kat Cammack, according to a press release. The delegation paid their respects at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and admired its art and architecture. They also gained insights into the significance of the temple’s design elements and spiritual philosophy, the release further read.

The US delegation also performed the sacred Hindu tradition of 'abhishek' that involves pouring sanctified water to call for peace and best wishes, and acknowledged their respect for Indian customs and traditions.

India Tv - US Congressmen delegation performing 'abhishek'

Image Source : AKSHARDHAM TEMPLE.US Congressmen delegation performing 'abhishek'

"We are honored to have been graciously welcomed by the Akshardham community. This visit has strengthened our nations' friendship bonds and highlighted the significance of cultural exchange," said Ro Khanna during the visit.

Waltz also described the visit as an "incredible experience" that deepened their understanding of India's cultural and spiritual roots. "The warm reception and the opportunity to partake in sacred rituals have left a lasting impression on our delegation," he said.

India Tv - US Congressional delegation at the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi

Image Source : AKSHARDHAM TEMPLE.US Congressional delegation at the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi

The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi serves as a beacon of Indian art, culture, and spirituality, drawing millions of visitors from around the world.

