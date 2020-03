Image Source : AP United Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to London in an 'urgent situation'

United Flight 82 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London’s Heathrow airport in what is apparently an 'urgency situation'. According to flight tracking, Twitter accounts the plane has declared a 'Squawk 7700' which means the crew has decided they have an 'urgency' situation.

As per reports, a passenger in the aircraft fell ill while the flight was above Sweden. More details on the matter are awaited.