This unique initiative in Hyderabad helping women earn their livelihood. Read HERE

The electric vehicles (EV) that are being widely used across several metropolitan cities in order to reduce pollution levels have come as a big help for providing employment opportunities to women in Hyderabad.

ETO Motors Pvt Ltd, in coordination with Trinity Group, has launched ‘Own your ETO’ scheme to support woman drivers in the city. Under this scheme, women with a license can drive the ETO Motors’ electric three-wheelers from metro stations to passengers’ destinations. Accordingly, the firm has also entered into a partnership with HMR.

Speaking to media, Rajeev YSR, Vice President (Eto e-rickshaws), said, "We have launched 'Mai Eto Bhi Chalaungi Aur Ghar Bhi' initiative to help women earn. They can take Etos on rent for 36 months, earn and then get the opportunity to buy it at end of three years."

Through this unique scheme, women can earn up to Rs 15,000 every month. The main objective of this scheme is to help poor women become self-sufficient by providing them EV three-wheelers and required charging infrastructure.

That’s not all, women drivers who ride the EV three-wheelers for three years can purchase the vehicle by paying Rs 50,000 against the actual cost of Rs 3 lakh to the ETO Motors, a full-fledged electric mobility solutions and services company that provides clean and safe public transportation for first mile, last mile and intra city commuters.

