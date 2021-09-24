Union Minister Kiren Rijiju turns singer for new batch of civil servants | WATCH

Friday, September 24, 2021
     
 The law minister also thanked Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu as he shared a video of him singing.

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2021 11:51 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@KIRENRIJIJU

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday addressed the customised training programme for Arunachal Civil Service Officers at India's top Academy -  'Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. In an attempt to "please" the civil servants, Rijiju turned singer in front of the newest batch from Arunachal Pradesh. He’s shared a video of his singing on social media platforms.

"Hosted young and smart Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers at my Delhi Residence after completing 1st ever Customised Training Programme at India's Premier Academy for IAS", Rijiju wrote on Twitter.

The civil servants have recently completed a customised programme at LBASNAA. The law minister also thanked Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu as he shared a video of him singing.

