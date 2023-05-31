'Don't understand why he hates PM Modi so much': Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kiren Rijiju targets Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against PM Modi

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at US event. "Be it within the country or abroad, wherever Gandhi might be, he has just one work - verbally abuse PM Modi and defame the country," he said.

The Union Minister cited he does not understand why Gandhi hates PM Modi so much and keeps speaking against the country. "He (Gandhi) should know that this country gave his family everything, the common man can't even imagine," he added. Rahul Gandhi is unable to tolerate that a common man became the PM of the country, Rijiju asserted adding Congress leader's language and the manner in which he speaks are not taken seriously by anyone.

Rahul's 'PM Modi specimen' remarks

Earlier, Gandhi took a dig at Modi on Wednesday, describing him as a "specimen" who thinks he knows more than God and alleged that the idea of India is under attack, prompting a furious BJP to slam him as a "fake Gandhi" who "insults" India on the foreign soil in his bid to target Modi.

Addressing Indian Americans in Santa Clara in the US, the Congress leader said,"That is the disease. We have a group of people in India, who are absolutely convinced that they know everything. In fact, they think they know even better than God. They can sit down with God and have a conversation and explain to him about what is going on. Of course, our prime minister is one such specimen." Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by the Indian Overseas Congress USA, Gandhi also took an apparent jibe at the Modi government saying these people are "absolutely convinced" that they know everything and can explain history to historians, science to scientists and warfare to the army.

"There is a group of people in India who are absolutely convinced they know everything. They think they know even more than God. They can sit with God and explain to him what’s going on. And of course, our prime minister is one such specimen. If you sat Modiji with God, he will explain to God how the universe works and God will get confused about what have I created,” he said, evoking laughter from the audience.

Other BJP leaders attack Gandhi

BJP leaders launched an all-out attack on the former Congress president for his swipe at Modi and his dispensation, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur claiming that Gandhi goes abroad on "sponsored programmes" for "anti-India propaganda" to insult the country on the foreign soil. Attacking him for criticising the state of affairs in India under the Modi government, Thakur said this was not the first time that Gandhi had insulted India and Indianness in his trips abroad. It has become a habit for him as he does not consider India a nation, the BJP leader said, claiming that Gandhi had himself said so earlier.

"Who are the people behind such programmes and whose platforms are used for such anti-India things? These questions were asked even during his last foreign visit and this time too his visit has started by defaming India," Thakur said. Gandhi was asked by a member of the audience about the alleged targeting of Muslims in India.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi claimed that the Congress leader’s knowledge of history did not go beyond his family.

"It is funny how someone who knows nothing is suddenly an expert on everything. A man whose knowledge of history does not go beyond his family is talking about history," the senior BJP leader said.

"No Mr Fake Gandhi! The core of India is its culture. Unlike you, who use foreign soil to tarnish the country, Indians are very proud of their history and can very well defend their geography," he said.

