Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat honours BW Businessworld Chairman Dr Anurag Batra for media contribution

New Delhi:

In a major recognition of his work in media and the experiential economy, Dr Anurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld and Founder of the exchange4media Group, has been conferred with a special honour by Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi. The award recognises his long-standing contribution to building media institutions, industry platforms, and professional communities across India’s media, advertising, marketing, and events ecosystem.

The honour highlights Dr Batra’s role in shaping platforms that bring together professionals from media, advertising, marketing, technology, and business. For more than 25 years, he has worked to create spaces for industry dialogue, leadership development, and knowledge sharing across sectors.

Dr Batra expresses gratitude

After receiving the award, Dr Anurag Batra expressed gratitude and said the recognition reflects the growing importance of India’s experiential economy. He noted that events, experiences, and community-driven platforms have become a key part of business and cultural growth, and said he would continue working to build meaningful platforms that create long-term impact.

Dr Batra is widely known for shaping India’s modern media and business information ecosystem. Through exchange4media and BW Businessworld, he has built multiple publications, industry events, awards, and leadership forums.

Under his leadership, more than 50 industry platforms and intellectual properties have been created, bringing together professionals from advertising, broadcasting, digital media, PR, and marketing.

BW Businessworld transformation and expansion

Since acquiring BW Businessworld in 2013, Dr. Batra has transformed it into a 360-degree media organisation that operates across print, digital, video, research, and events. The platform now covers sectors such as healthcare, education, technology, hospitality, governance, and sustainable development, expanding its presence beyond traditional business journalism.

Dr Batra’s work has also gained international recognition. In 2024, he became a member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the body associated with the International Emmy Awards.

He also played a key role in hosting the International Emmy semi-final judging rounds in New Delhi in 2024 and 2025, strengthening India’s engagement with global media institutions.

Focus on education, startups and leadership

Beyond media, Dr Batra has contributed to management education and institutional development. He served on the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute (MDI) and continues to support startups through mentoring and investment.

His work focuses on connecting content, communities, and context an approach he believes is essential for building strong and sustainable industry ecosystems.