Union Minister George Kurian steps down, President Murmu accepts resignation

New Delhi:

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has resigned from the Union Council of Ministers, with President Droupadi Murmu accepting his resignation with immediate effect. This marks the end of Kurian's stint in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third-term Cabinet, less than a year after he was inducted into the Union government.

President accepts resignation

In an official statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan announced that the President had accepted Kurian's resignation on the advice of the Prime Minister. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the statement said.

Who is George Kurian?

Kurian had been serving as Minister of State for Minority Affairs since August 2024 after being inducted into the Modi Cabinet. A veteran BJP leader, he has been associated with the party since its formation in 1980 and has held several organisational responsibilities over the years.

His resignation comes after the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term, making it difficult for him to continue in the ministerial role without being re-elected or renominated to Parliament.