Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says education sector key in achieving 'Viksit Bharat' goal When we are envisioning an Indian model of a developed nation, at such a time, the greatest responsibility lies with the education sector, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday underscored the importance of the education sector in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' goal by the year 2047, and that citizens should set their own definition of a prosperous nation through the means of dialogue and consultation.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a goal for us to make India a developed nation by 2047. The global definition of a developed nation, should that be our definition as well? Or should we, through dialogue and consultation, create our own definition of a prosperous nation, keeping in mind our unique heritage, values, and culture?" he wondered.

"When we are envisioning an Indian model of a developed nation, at such a time, the greatest responsibility lies with the education sector," he said.

The Union minister made the remarks after inaugurating the two-day Vice-Chancellors' Conference of Central Universities in Gujarat's Kevadia.

He said that the country's higher education ecosystem has undergone a fundamental transformation, making it flexible, interdisciplinary, inclusive and innovation-driven.

Rise in student enrolments

Pradhan also said the total student enrolment has touched 4.46 crore, a 30 per cent increase since 2014–15. Higlighting the significant progress in inclusivity within India's higher education system, particularly in female participation, the minister noted that female enrolment has grown by 38 percent, and the female Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has now surpassed that of males. Additionally, enrolment in PhD programmes has nearly doubled, with female PhD scholars registering a remarkable 136 percent increase.

Rise in enrolment among marginalised communities

Progress has also been recorded among historically underrepresented groups. The GER for Scheduled Tribes has increased by 10 percentage points, while Scheduled Castes have seen an increase of over 8 points. These figures indicate a more inclusive education landscape, in line with the equity goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pradhan reiterated the national goal of raising the GER in higher education to 50 percent by 2035. To achieve this, he stressed the need for systemic reforms in critical areas such as curriculum redesign, digital infrastructure development, faculty training, and the promotion of multidisciplinary approaches.

About the conference

The two-day conference features 10 thematic sessions focusing on key areas of higher education—teaching and learning, research, and governance. These discussions are aligned with the core pillars of NEP 2020: equity, accountability, quality, access, and affordability.

Several prominent central universities are participating, including the University of Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Allahabad, Central University of Haryana, Assam University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kashmir, Visva-Bharati, National Sanskrit University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Sikkim University, and Tripura University.