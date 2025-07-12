Union minister Chirag Paswan gets death threat on social media, Patna Police begins probe The death threat to Chirag Paswan was sent on Instagram in which the suspect claimed to target the leader through a bomb. Patna Police have lodged a case and an investigation is underway.

Patna:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday received a death threat on social media, wherein the sender claimed to attack the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief with a bomb on Friday. The threat was reportedly issued via the social media platform Instagram. The matter was formally reported by the party's chief spokesperson, Rajesh Bhatt, at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Patna. Police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation.

Rajesh Bhatt personally visited the Patna Cyber Police Station to lodge the complaint, urging immediate arrest and strict action against the accused. He stated that this was not just an attack on an individual, but a serious assault on the democratic fabric and Dalit leadership. Dr Bhatt called for swift action, saying such acts cannot and will not be tolerated.

Details from the party's complaint letter

In the written complaint submitted to police, the party stated that an Instagram account named “Tiger Meraj Idreesi” had commented on a post by a YouTuber, threatening to kill Chirag Paswan by bombing him. The party described the post as criminal in nature and said it reflected the accused’s involvement in illegal and dangerous activities. The complaint requested immediate arrest and the strictest punishment for the person involved, in light of the seriousness of the threat.

Case registered, investigation underway

Cyber Crime Station SHO and Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitish Chandra Dhariya confirmed that a formal complaint was received around 9 PM on Friday. The case has been registered at the Patna Cyber Crime Police Station, and an investigation is currently in progress.

Separately, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also filed a complaint at the Samastipur Cyber Police Station. Anupam Kumar Singh alias Heera Singh, the district president of the party, reported that the threatening comment was made on an Instagram post featuring Chirag Paswan’s photograph. He identified the individual behind the threat as Tiger Miraj Idrees, whose name appeared in the comment section of the post.