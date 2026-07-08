Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's four staff members abruptly removed; Congress questions move

New Delhi:

In a big administrative crackdown that has sent a big message through bureaucratic and political circles, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has abruptly removed four key members of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s personal staff.

The sweeping clearing of the minister's deck was executed through separate official directives, citing a mix of administrative grounds, premature repatriations and immediate terminations.

Who are the four ousted officials

Amar Singh (Private Secretary): A 2010-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Singh has been removed on "administrative grounds" and repatriated directly to his parent cadre, the Department of Revenue, with immediate effect.

Shailesh Kumar Singh (Additional Private Secretary): A Central Secretariat Service (CSS) official, Singh has been "prematurely repatriated" to his parent department with an enforced 'extended cooling-off' period.

Ayush Saran (Additional Private Secretary): A political appointee in the minister's office, Saran's services were terminated with immediate effect.

Siddharth Yadav (Assistant Private Secretary): Also a political appointee, his appointment was axed alongside the others, ending his services instantly.

Congress alleges governance collapse

The overnight "clean sweep" has armed the Opposition to attack the ruling dispensation. Senior Congress leader and former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh spearheaded the attack, questioning the true motives behind the crackdown.

“During the Modi regime, all key appointments in the personal staff of Ministers are vetted by the PMO. Now 4 close aides of the Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change have been sacked in two batches in two successive days. One of the aides is widely considered the closest of close confidants of the Minister concerned. Clearly there has been a collapse of governance in this important Ministry which has, in recent years, done little to protect the environment and forests and to deal with the implications of climate change,” he posted on X.

“Meanwhile, ecological destruction across the country continues unabated - including in Great Nicobar, the dense forest areas of central and east India, the Aravalli Range, and other biodiversity-rich ecosystems. Air pollution continues to extract a heavy toll on public health and standards that need to be updated and enforced are simply not. The list is endless. But does the Modi regime even care? The Paryavaran Mantralay has become a Pravachan Mantralay,” he added.

ALSO READ: Pollution ka Solution Conclave: Bhupendra Yadav promises 15-20% reduction in pollution this year