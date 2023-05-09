Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ashwini Vaishnaw with Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter

Union Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google headquarter. After the meeting Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted, "Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program."

This was the second meeting between the two. In December last year, Pichai had met Vaishnaw as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited India for Google for India 2022 event.

"Was a delight to meet you Sundar Pichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development," PM Modi had said in a tweet.

Following their interaction, Pichai had xpressed his thanks to the prime minister for the "great meeting" with him.

"Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all," he tweeted.

