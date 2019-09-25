Image Source : ANI Global award recognises India's resolve for cleanliness says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the 'Global Goalkeeper Award', saying it is a recognition of new India's resolve for cleanliness under his leadership.

"The Global Goalkeeper Award conferred by the Gates Foundation to PM Modi is a recognition of new India's resolve for cleanliness under his leadership. I congratulate PM Modi for his relentless efforts in the field of sanitation and to make Swachhta a Sanskar in India," Shah tweeted.

I congratulate PM @narendramodi for his relentless efforts in the field of sanitation and to make Swachhta a Sanskar in India. pic.twitter.com/V3VHTiU9II — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2019

Modi was on Tuesday conferred the Global Goalkeeper Award by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the Swachh Bharat mission. The Prime Minister said that the honour bestowed on him was for the millions of Indians who participated in the mission.

Modi also said that receiving the award on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary is especially significant for him, for it shows the people's power -- of the determination of 1.3 billion people to achieve any goal.

