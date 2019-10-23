Image Source : FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah joins Instagram

Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah has joined Instagram, a photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook.

Shah's account on Instagram shows 513 posts and 2 million followers while he was following only two persons.

A tweet posted by Shah's Twitter handle 'Office of Amit Shah' on Wednesday says "connect with Union Home Minister and BJP National President @AmitShahji on Instagram".

Connect with Union Home Minister & BJP National President Shri @AmitShah ji on Instagram.https://t.co/oWfoAzUD1G — Office of Amit Shah (@AmitShahOffice) October 23, 2019

