Union govt agrees to 16-hour discussion on Op Sindoor, Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha during monsoon session The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid noisy protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues.

New Delhi:

The central government on Monday agreed to hold a 16-hour-long discussion in the Lok Sabha on the recent Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. As per details, the discussion is expected to be taken up next week, but the opposition is pressing for an immediate start to the discussion this week itself. They have also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi respond personally during the discussion. The matter was discussed during a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, where government representatives clarified that PM Modi will be travelling abroad this week, as a result, any discussion in his presence can only be scheduled next week, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

Opposition members protested that the government's agenda for this week did not mention their demand for a debate on the issue. They said the Home Minister and the Defence Minister should also be present. Some opposition members also called for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the situation in Manipur.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday amid noisy protests by the opposition, which demanded a discussion on Operation Sindoor and other issues. This was the fourth adjournment on the first day of the month-long Monsoon session. As soon as the House reconvened at 4 pm after the third adjournment, Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, urged members to allow a bill on readjustment of Goa Assembly seats to be taken up. However, the opposition continued raising slogans over its demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out attacks on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

House adjourned amid opposition protests

Earlier, when the House met at 2 pm after the second adjournment, the Chair appealed to opposition members to allow the House to function. Amid continuous sloganeering, Sandhya Ray adjourned the proceedings till 4 pm. The House was adjourned over the same issues earlier in the day. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the opposition MPs that the government is ready to have a long discussion on all issues that the Speaker agrees to.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: MPs submit motion in both Houses of Parliament to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma