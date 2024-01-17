Union Govt cancels FCRA registration of Centre for Policy Research: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@CPR_INDIA The CPR is a prominent public policy research institution based in New Delhi.

The Union Government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), a prominent public policy research institution based in New Delhi.

Speaking to the ANI, CPR president Yamini Aiyar said that the cancellation of the FCRA registration was conveyed by the Ministry of Home Affairs through an order received on January 10.

Why registration was cancelled?

The Centre for Policy Research, a think tank headed by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's daughter, Yamini Aiyar, has had its FCRA registration cancelled due to alleged violations of FCRA regulations, as reported by officials. The institution was already under the government's scrutiny and had previously undergone an income tax survey.

In September 2022, the Income Tax Department conducted a 'survey' operation against CPR, along with two other organizations – Oxfam India and the Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation (IPSMF) – as part of an investigation into their foreign funding.



