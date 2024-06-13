Intention is to take air travel to the common man: Union Civil Aviation Minister mentions reducing airfares

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RAMMNK TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu takes charge as Civil Aviation Minister

The newly inducted Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday said that one of the major priorities the Ministry will be working towards is creating an 'ease of flying scenario', which comes with comfort, convenience, and safety. Speaking to the media upon assuming office, Minister Naidu pledged to make civil aviation more approachable and accessible to the common man.

"We will make civil aviation or air travel in this country more approachable to the common man of this country and more easily accessible... I'm stressing the word ease of flying, let it be, in the sense of comfort, convenience, safety, security, whatever aspects it comes to regarding the passenger that is choosing air travel, we would make him the core of whatever planning or thought process we are going through today," the newly appointed Minister said.

Further, addressing the persistent issue of soaring flight ticket prices, particularly exacerbated in the post-COVID era, the Civil Aviation Minister acknowledged its significance and announced plans to engage stakeholders in comprehensive discussions. "That's been an important issue striking me since the time I was announced as Civil Aviation Minister. Wherever I go, people have been mentioning that the prices have somehow increased over the last few years, especially after COVID. I need a thorough understanding of the issue, so I am going to sit with the stakeholders," the newly appointed Minister said.

"I am going to hold review meetings. Definitely, my intention would be to bring down the ticket prices because that is a challenge for the common man. Our intention is to take air travel to the common man; unless you make it affordable, it is not going to happen," he added.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party MP and the youngest Cabinet Minister in the Modi 3.0 government also emphasized that under the leadership of Modi, the NDA alliance is very stable, and all the alliance partners are very happy with their roles and responsibilities.

"I am feeling extremely happy to be given this responsibility of leading a very important ministry, not only in the country but also in the entire world. First of all, I would like to thank the TDP (Telugu Desam Party) chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu for giving me the opportunity to join the Cabinet and PM Modi for assigning me this ministry," he said.

