The Union Cabinet will meet on Friday afternoon to consider possible amendments to the delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill, sources said, ahead of the special sitting of the Lok Sabha scheduled to begin on November 30.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been convened for 1 pm at Sewa Teerth. A communication has been sent to all ministers, asking them to ensure their presence, the sources said.

Amendments in delimitation, women's quota bills on agenda

The government may consider changes to the bill that seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The Constitution amendment bill was defeated during a special session of Parliament in April after the government failed to secure the required numbers.

The government has proposed that the Lok Sabha reconvene on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2 to take up essential government business. The sittings may conclude on December 3, depending on the business scheduled, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The sittings will be a continuation of the Monsoon Session. Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, but has not been prorogued, allowing the Houses to reconvene at short notice.

Modi had told ministers at Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting that Parliament could reconvene shortly and asked them to remain available and postpone visits outside Delhi over the next few days.

About the two key bills

The proposed constitutional amendment seeks to increase the Lok Sabha’s strength from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, paving the way for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures ahead of the 2029 general elections.

The bill requires a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha—361 votes in the present 543-member House—to pass. With three vacancies, the House currently has 540 members. The ruling NDA has around 320 MPs and would need support from opposition parties to cross the threshold.

The bill cannot be passed if the House is in disorder, sources said.

How numbers stack up for NDA in Lok Sabha

The government’s position has strengthened since the bill’s defeat in April, with 26 MPs moving from the opposition camp. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and pledged support to the NDA, while six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Despite these shifts, the government would still need additional support. The DMK, with 22 Lok Sabha MPs, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), with eight, could play a significant role in the evolving numbers.

The NDA has argued that delimitation is needed to reflect updated census data and enable women’s reservation. The opposition bloc has opposed linking the quota to delimitation and has called for the reservation to be implemented in the existing 543-member Lok Sabha.

With PTI inputs

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