Union Cabinet clears new integrated airport terminal in Srinagar at investment of Rs 1,667 crore

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet cleared new integrated airport terminal in Srinagar at an investment of Rs 1,667 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Tuesday. The civil enclave project will be spread across 73.18 acres, and the new terminal building will come up in 71,500 square meters, he added. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the approval for the project at a briefing post the Cabinet meeting in the national capital.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 1,677 crore, and the terminal building will be designed to handle 2,900 passengers during peak hours with an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum.

The government also said the project is expected to generate employment opportunities and stimulate investments. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Three rail multi-tracking projects approved

Apart from this, the Union Cabinet approved three rail multi-tracking projects in eight districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand with a total cost of Rs 9,072 crore.

Along with this, the Union Cabinet also approved overall infrastructure investments amounting to Rs 12,236 crore across railways, urban transport and aviation. The rail multi-tracking projects, spanning eight districts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, are expected to enhance connectivity to nearly 5,407 villages and expand the railway network by about 307 km, with completion targeted by 2030–31.

The multi-tracking project is expected to enhance connectivity to nearly 5,407 villages. These projects include:

Gondia – Jabalpur Doubling

Punarakh - Kiul 3rd and 4th line

Gamharia - Chandil 3rd and 4th line

Significantly, these three projects will increase the existing network of railways by about 307 kms. It will be completed by 2030-31, he said. The Union Minister stated that the resolution pledging to take all decisions in the interest of 140 crore people was passed at the Cabinet's first meeting held in the new PMO building.

Union Cabinet holds first meeting at Seva Teerth

The Union Cabinet, in its first meeting at Seva Teerth, the new PMO complex, resolved that every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also resolved that for the cabinet, the constitutional values are the expression of that moral commitment which connects governance with the dignity, equality, and justice of every citizen.

Work culture at Seva Teerth will be guided by the spirit, where every policy will be in accordance with the fundamental ethos of the Constitution, and every decision will be accountable to the aspirations of the people. This meeting and this building are a direct expression of the reconstruction of New India, according to the 'Seva Sankalp' resolution.