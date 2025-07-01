Union Cabinet unveils Rs 3 lakh crore push for employment, innovation, sports and infrastructure The Union Cabinet has approved key schemes worth over Rs 3 lakh crore to boost employment, innovation, sports development, and infrastructure across India.

New Delhi:

In a landmark announcement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the Union Cabinet has approved a series of transformative schemes totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore. The approvals include the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, the National Sports Policy 2025, and a major infrastructure project in Tamil Nadu.

"These four major decisions, taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are designed to empower youth, support innovation, enhance sports, and build world-class infrastructure,”" said Minister Vaishnaw at a Cabinet briefing in Delhi.

Rs 1.07 lakh crore employment linked incentive scheme

Aimed at driving employment in the manufacturing sector, the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme will be implemented with a total outlay of Rs 1.07 lakh crore. It consists of two parts:

Part 1: Incentivizes first-time employers creating new job opportunities.

Incentivizes creating new job opportunities. Part 2: Supports sustained employment by rewarding businesses that maintain long-term workforce engagement.

"This is a comprehensive package that aligns with the employment announcements made in the last Union Budget," said Vaishnaw. "It will serve as a key growth engine for India's manufacturing-driven economy."

Rs 1 lakh crore RDI scheme to position India as a global innovation hub

The Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, with an allocation of ₹1 lakh crore, is intended to build a robust innovation ecosystem in India. It is based on an international roadmap created by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) after studying successful global models in countries such as Israel, the US, Singapore, and Germany.

"This program is grounded in global best practices and aims to convert research ideas into tangible products," Vaishnaw noted. The RDI scheme encourages collaboration between academia, startups, and industry to fast-track innovation in strategic and emerging sectors.

National sports policy 2025 for grassroots and elite athlete development

With India’s sports sector showing impressive growth over the last decade, the Cabinet has greenlit the National Sports Policy 2025. This comprehensive policy aims to nurture talent from the grassroots to elite levels, improve access to coaching, and strengthen the nation's sports infrastructure.

"Building on the momentum of our achievements in sports, this policy ensures every young athlete has the opportunity to compete and succeed on the global stage," Vaishnaw said.

Rs 1,853 crore for four-laning of Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram national highway

In a major boost to infrastructure in southern India, the Cabinet approved the four-laning of the Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram section of the national highway in Tamil Nadu. The 46.7 km stretch will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1,853 crore.

“We already have a two-lane road near the Pamban Bridge. The DPR for the sea stretch up to Dhanushkodi is also underway,” Vaishnaw added. The project is expected to improve regional connectivity, cut travel time, and support economic activity in the Ramanathapuram region.

A strategic push across sectors

The Cabinet decisions reflect a strong policy focus on youth empowerment, economic competitiveness, research excellence, sports development, and infrastructure modernisation. Together, the initiatives are expected to reshape India's socio-economic landscape and pave the way for long-term inclusive growth.