Union Cabinet approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas; wheat MSP raised by Rs 160 per quintal

New Delhi:

The Centre has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The government has set aside Rs 5,862 crore for this project over a period of nine years, beginning in 2026-27. Out of this amount, Rs 2,585 crore will be used for construction and infrastructure, while Rs 3,277 crore is allocated for operating the schools.

Besides, a self-reliance mission for pulses has been sanctioned with a budget of Rs 11,440 crore, set to span over six years.

Centre hikes MSP of wheat

In other key decisions, the Cabinet has increased the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 160 per quintal, raising it to Rs 2,585 per quintal. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the estimated procurement during the Rabi season 2026-27 is likely to be 297 lakh metric tonnes, with the amount to be paid to farmers under the proposed MSP estimated at Rs 84,263 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the "Vande Mataram" song.

Govt hikes DA

"The Union Government has approved an increase in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 3 per cent, effective from July 1," said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The decision is expected to benefit approximately 1.15 crore central government employees and pensioners.

BRCP Phase 3 approved

The Cabinet also approved Phase 3 of Biomedical Research Career Programme, under which 401 researchers will be provided support over 6 years. Rs 1,500 crore will be spent on this.

