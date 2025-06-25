Union Cabinet adopts resolution to honour Emergency resistors, observes 2-minute silence against its excesses The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos.

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday paid heartfelt homage to the countless individuals who suffered during the Emergency period. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence to honour those whose constitutionally guaranteed democratic rights were snatched away and who endured untold suffering under an authoritarian regime. The Cabinet reiterated its commitment to upholding the values enshrined in the Constitution and to ensure that the horrors of the Emergency are never forgotten. This observance marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency and serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the Indian people and their unwavering faith in democratic ideals.

The Union Cabinet resolved to commemorate and honour the sacrifices of countless individuals who valiantly resisted the Emergency and its attempt at subversion of the spirit of the Indian Constitution which began in 1974 with a heavy-handed attempt at crushing the Navnirman Andolan and Sampoorna Kranti Abhiyan, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. "The Union Cabinet paid tributes to their exemplary courage and valiant resistance to the Emergency's excesses," he added.

Vaishnaw on 50 years of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'

The minister said the year 2025 marks 50 years of the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' – an unforgettable chapter in the history of India where the Constitution was subverted, the Republic and democratic spirit of India was attacked, federalism was undermined, and fundamental rights, human liberty and dignity were suspended.

"The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that the people of India continue to repose unflinching faith in the Indian Constitution and the resilience of the country's democratic ethos. It is as important for the young as it is for the old to draw inspiration from those who resisted dictatorial tendencies and stood firm to defend our Constitution and its democratic fabric," Vaishnaw added.

Vaishnaw's appeal to citizens

The Union Minister said India, as the Mother of Democracy, stands as an example of preserving, protecting and safeguarding constitutional values. "Let us, as a nation, renew our resolve to uphold our Constitution and its democratic and federal spirit," Vaishnaw added.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ: Centre approves Rs 9,677 crore for Pune Metro, Jharia Fire Plan and Potato Research Centre in Agra