PM Modi holds meeting with economists at NITI Aayog ahead Union Budget

Union Budget 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended a meeting at NITI Aayog with eminent economists to assess the state of the Indian economy ahead of the Union Budget. Along with PM Modi and economists, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present at the meeting. As per the news reports, PM Modi held this meeting to seek opinions and suggestions of the economists for the Union Budget.

PM Modi's meeting with Sitharaman and economists

The tweet of ANI reads, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with economists at NITI Aayog; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also present. PM will seek their opinions and suggestions as well as assess the state of the Indian economy and its challenges, ahead of the Union Budget.'

Budget Session 2023 of Parliament

Recently, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi announced the dates for the Budget Session 2023 of Parliament. As per Pralhad Joshi, the budget session 2023 will commence from January 31 to April 6, 2023. The tweet of Pralhad Joshi reads, 'Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items.'

Budget Session 2023: Recess

In the tweet thread, Pralhad Joshi further informed, 'During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments.'

PM Modi flagged off world's longest river cruise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas between Varanasi-Dibrugarh on Friday, January 13. Besides, the Prime Minister also inaugurated the 'Tent City' at Varanasi and laid the foundation stones for several other inland waterways projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore via videoconferencing.

