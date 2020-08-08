MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tests COVID-19 positive

Saturday, August 08, 2020
     
The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare of Government of India Kailash Choudhary has tested COVID-19 positive.

New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2020 14:11 IST
The Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmer Welfare of Government of India Kailash Choudhary has tested COVID-19 positive. He informed the public about testing positive via a post on his Facebook profile. 

Kailash Choudhary wrote in a Facebook post, "Last night, I felt the symptoms of coronavirus, post which my COVID-19 test report has come out as positive. I request all my friends who came in contact with me in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get a COVID-19 test done. I am thankful to all my well-wishers and those who checked up on me. I am having minor breathing complications and fever. I am under medical observation in hospital."

बीती रात शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मेरे स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण के तहत कोरोना पॉज़िटिव की रिपोर्ट आई है। कृपया बीते कुछ दिनों में मुझसे सम्पर्क में आए सभी मित्रगण अपने परिजनों से दूरी बनाए रखें एवं अपना स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण कराएं। मेरे स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी लेने वाले सभी शुभचिंतकों का आभार। सांस लेने में थोड़ी तकलीफ के साथ बुखार है। मैं अस्पताल में चिकित्सकों की देखरेख में स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहा हूँ। आप सभी से निवेदन है कि परेशान न हो। अत्यंत आवश्यक कार्य होने पर आप फोन कर सकते हैं।

