UNGA President Csaba Korosi arrives in India on three-day visit

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MEAINDIA UNGA President Csaba Korosi along with Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj and Prakash Gupta.

President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Csaba Korosi arrived in New Delhi on Sunday. His visit is part of a three-day visit to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country since he assumed the presidency of UNGA in September last year. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that his visit is an 'opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with.'

"A warm welcome to @UN_PGA Csaba Kőrösi to India. This is his first bilateral visit to any country. An opportunity to exchange views on global challenges that the United Nations is currently seized with," Bagchi tweeted.

Mr. Korosi has outlined a few priorities for his UNGA Presidency. These include standing firm on the basic principles of the United Nations Charter and making significant and measurable progress in sustainability transformation. Enhancing the role of science in decision-making, and the like.

On hia arrival in India, Mr. Korosi tweeted, "Namaste, India. Glad to be in New Delhi, to commence my first bilateral visit as PGA. Heartened by the very warm welcome..."

Korosi would also be interacting with senior officials of NITI Aayog and India’s G20 Presidency team. He will also deliver a public address at the Indian Council of World Affairs on his Presidency theme 'Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science in the UN' on Monday. The UNGA President will also witness the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony on Sunday. He will pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat tomorrow on the occasion of Martyrs Day.

Korosi will also interact with scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru on January 31st. The Governor of Karnataka will also host a dinner in his honour.

Mr. Korosi's visit would help reinforce India’s commitment to multilateralism and how it would address these global challenges meaningfully for a better future for the Global South.

(With inputs from agencies)

