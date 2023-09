Follow us on Image Source : UNESCO Hoysala temples inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

After Santiniketan, Karnataka's Hoysala temples were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The development came a day after the home of Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, Santiniketan, was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. The announcement by the world body was made on Monday in a post on 'X', announcing the inclusion of the famed place in UNESCO's World Heritage List.

