UNESCO adds ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ to World Heritage List, PM Modi says 'entire nation elated' The recognition was granted during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, marking a major milestone in the global celebration of India’s rich and diverse cultural legacy.

Mumbai:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 12) celebrated the inclusion of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' in the UNESCO World Heritage List, calling it a proud moment for every Indian. In a post on X, he highlighted the Maratha Empire’s legacy of good governance, military strength, cultural pride, and resistance to injustice.

"These Maratha Military Landscapes include 12 majestic forts- 11 in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu," the Prime Minister stated, urging citizens to visit the sites and learn about the empire's glorious past.

A testament to indigenous military ingenuity

The Maratha Military Landscapes represent a unique fusion of military innovation, ecological harmony, and architectural brilliance. Developed between the 17th and 19th centuries, the forts demonstrate strategic design adapted to the rugged terrains of the Sahyadri ranges, initiated by the legendary Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 12 forts inscribed are-

Salher Shivneri Lohgad Khanderi Raigad Rajgad Pratapgad Suvarnadurg Panhala Vijaydurg Sindhudurg Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu

India now has 44 World Heritage properties, reinforcing its global standing as a cultural powerhouse.

(Image Source : GAJENDRA SHEKHAWAT (X) )UNESCO adds ‘Maratha Military Landscapes’ to World Heritage List.

A long and rigorous nomination process

The inscription was finalised during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee (WHC) in Paris. The nomination, submitted for the 2024–25 cycle, underwent an intensive 18-month review that included technical consultations and an on-site evaluation by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites).

India’s Ambassador to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma, delivered the formal statement during the announcement, calling it a “historic day for India, and especially for Marathi people worldwide.” Sharma dedicated the inscription to the wisdom of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and described the moment as the result of “teamwork and perseverance.”

Culture Ministry applauds the milestone

The Ministry of Culture described the inclusion as a tribute to India’s enduring cultural legacy, showcasing the nation’s rich traditions of regional identity, military engineering, and historical continuity. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed it as a proud day for India and thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership in preserving the nation’s civilizational heritage.

From tentative list to global spotlight

Of the more than 390 Maratha forts across Maharashtra, only 12 were selected for this global recognition. Eight of these are protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

India currently ranks 6th globally and 2nd in the Asia-Pacific region for the number of World Heritage Sites. It also has 62 properties on UNESCO's Tentative List, a prerequisite for future consideration.

Global additions to the heritage list

Alongside the Maratha Military Landscapes, UNESCO inscribed eight other global sites on the same day, including-

Murujuga Cultural Landscape (Australia)

Xixia Imperial Tombs (China)

Cambodian Memorial Sites (Cambodia)

Khorramabad Valley Prehistoric Sites (Iran)

Forest Park of Malaysia's FRI Selangor (Malaysia)

Diy-Gid-Biy Landscape (Cameroon)

Mount Mulanje (Malawi)

Faya Palaeolandscape (UAE)

Legacy lives on

The latest recognition solidifies the Maratha forts not just as historical monuments but as global cultural assets. They now stand tall on the world stage, representing India's rich heritage, military ingenuity, and the resilient spirit of the Maratha Empire.