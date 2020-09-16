Image Source : FILE Understand the chronology: Rahul Gandhi throws fresh jibe at Centre over India-China border row

Taking a jibe at BJP-led central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the government was being inconsistent in their statements on the India-China border issue. Rahul may not be in the country as Parliament takes place but the Congress MP has continued his attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the India-China stand-off.

Taking to Twitter,Rahul Gandhi listed out a 'chronology' of events leading up to the statement made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday that said: "no infiltration" has been reported along the India-China border during last six months.

He wrote, wrote: "Understand the chronology: PM said- no one crossed the border. Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank. Then, Defence Minister said - China occupied our land. Now, MOS Home says- there's no infiltration. Is Modi Government with Indian Army or with China? Modi ji, why so scared."

Understand the chronology:



🔹PM said- no one crossed the border

🔹Then, took a huge loan from a China-based bank

🔹Then, Def Min said- China occupied our land

🔹Now, MOS Home says- there’s no infiltration.



Is Modi Govt with Indian Army or with China?



Modi ji, why so scared? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 16, 2020

He was referring to the statement made by PM Modi on June 19, four days after the deadly Galwan Valley clashes, where he had said that there has been “no-intrusion” by Chinese forces into Indian soil in eastern Ladakh.

Around that same time the government took out a $750 million loan from the Beijing-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in June. The money was to help India battle the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The Congress leader also cited Rajnath Singh's statement in Lok Sabha on Tuesday where he said China continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km of Indian territory in Ladakh and had made several attempts to transgress the LAC in May.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage