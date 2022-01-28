Friday, January 28, 2022
     
  4. 'Unconstitutional and arbitrary': SC quashes suspension of 12 BJP MLAs in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court of Friday quashed the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The top court termed their suspension as unconstitutional and arbitrary.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2022 11:00 IST
12 BJP MLAs were suspended for one-year period from the Legislative Assembly, beginning July 5, 2021, for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

