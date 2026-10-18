'Unacceptable for non-citizens to intervene': Chirag Paswan backs 'Leave India' notice to actor Imran Khan

Patna:

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday defended the 'Leave India' notice issued to actor Imran Khan over his participation in protests seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying non-Indian citizens' interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable".

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said he was in favour of peaceful protests by Indian citizens but maintained that non-Indian citizens should not involve themselves in matters concerning India's internal affairs.

'Non-citizens shouldn't intervene in India's internal affairs'

"There is no objection to Indian citizens playing a role in matters concerning India while living within the country. I have always supported peaceful protests. However, I do not consider it justifiable for someone who is not an Indian citizen to intervene in India's internal affairs or play a role in such matters," he said.

"For someone who is not an Indian citizen to involve themselves in India's internal affairs—especially when there are growing concerns that foreign forces may be involved in orchestrating these events—is unacceptable," the Union Minister added.

'Leave India' notice to Imran Khan

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai Police issued a 'Leave India' notice to Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, directing him to leave the country by October 28. The notice followed his participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai on October 10.

Action has reportedly been initiated against him under Sections 29 and 7 of the Immigration Act over allegations that he participated in the protest despite not being an Indian citizen.

Following this, Khan has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a 'Leave India' notice issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The 44-year-old actor, a US citizen and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholder, has challenged the notice as unconstitutional and asked the Bombay High Court to quash it. He has also sought an interim stay on the order and protection from any action by the authorities while his petition is pending.

His plea asks the court to restrain authorities from deporting him, issuing a Look Out Circular (LOC), blacklisting him or taking action against his OCI status.

Imran Khan has said the notice does not specify the exact legal provision he allegedly violated. He has also questioned why it was issued without a prior inquiry, a show-cause notice or an opportunity for him to explain his position. His petition points out that while the notice identifies him as a US national, it does not adequately account for his OCI status, which gives eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin certain residency privileges in India.

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Imran Khan, who holds US citizenship, served notice to leave India by October 28 over anti-CEC protest