UKSSSC 'paper leak' row: CM Dhami approves recommendation of CBI probe after meeting students

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday recommended a CBI probe in the UKSSSC ‘paper leak’ case. This came after CM Dhami met students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the exam at the Parade Ground in Dehradun and assured them that investigation in this regard will be handed over to the CBI.

“Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the recommendation for a CBI investigation into the recent cheating case in the examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The government has taken this decision keeping in mind the interests of the youth and the transparency of their future,” the official X handle of the CM office posted.

“Recently, Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami personally visited the protest site of unemployed youth. There, he announced among the youth that a CBI investigation would be conducted into the matter. Engaging directly with the youth, the Chief Minister assured them that the government is fully committed to ensuring a transparent recruitment process and that the guilty will not be spared under any circumstances,” it added.

Dhami’s meeting with protesting students

Earlier on Monday, Dhami interacted with students holding protests against the alleged paper leak incident. He said though an SIT under the supervision of a retired High Court judge was probing the case, the government was still open to recommending a CBI probe.

"There will be no obstruction in this matter. The government doesn't want to leave any doubts or suspicions in the minds of the youth," he said.

Committed to addressing concerns, says Dhami

CM Dhami stated that over the past four years, the government has carried out more than 25,000 recruitments in a fair and transparent manner, with no complaints reported. He mentioned that there was only one instance where a paper leak complaint was raised.

He assured that the government is fully committed to addressing any concerns young people may have and is working to win their trust.

Earlier, CM Dhami had also assured the protesting youth that any cases filed against them during the protests would be withdrawn.