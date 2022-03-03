Loud cheers of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chanted at airport when 'only sister of 7 brothers' returned from Ukraine

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ukraine on Thursday claimed to have destroyed columns of Russian troops with heavy artillery, inflicting heavy damage.

Ayushi, who had gone to study medicine, finally returned back to India with other students from war-torn Ukraine. Ayushi, who hails from Karala village in Delhi, has seven brothers. It isn't hard to understand what her family must be going through after they got to know about the Russian-Ukraine war. They had been waiting for Ayushi to return back with bated breaths.

When Ayushi reached the Delhi airport, all her brothers, parents and maternal uncle Harish, several other people also came to pick her up. She was welcomed with a cake and flowers. Her family was overwhelmed to see their daughter back home safe. Her parents felt as if their daughter was born again.

Along with drums, loud cheers of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Matram' were being heard on Ayushi's welcome. Ayushi told that she too was stuck on the border of Ukraine and was raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram with friends to keep the spirit of people high even in the war zone.

The government of India has launched Operation Ganga to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

