Ukraine-Russia news: Govt says arranging more flights to repatriate Indians from Ukraine | Details

It has asked students and other Indians to not resort to panic.

Some of the flights available are Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, and Qatar Airways.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine released a list of available flights for Indian students in Ukraine, upon receiving several queries on Wednesday. It also asked students not to panic and take the earliest flight to India. "Students are requested not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India. At present, Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc., are operating flights", the embassy in Kyiv said. It also assured that additional flights are being planned from Ukraine to India, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc.

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and various airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, official sources said. The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

In addition, the Indian embassy in Ukraine has set up a helpline number for Indians in Ukraine.

It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. The sources said the Indian embassy continues to monitor developments in that country.

The sources said control rooms in the Indian embassy in Kyiv as well as in the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi are being set up to respond to queries of Indian nationals in Ukraine and their families in India.

The embassy issued the advisory amid escalating tension between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia's increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border.

