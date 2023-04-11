Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Ukraine minister says India should recognise danger of rising impunity in neighbourhood

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Updated on: April 11, 2023 22:26 IST
Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova speaks
Image Source : PTI Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova speaks during a talk on Russias War In Ukraine: Why The World Should Care, in New Delhi.

Ukraine has indicated to India to recognise the danger of not stopping "impunity", in an indirect reference to China and Pakistan.

As per reports, Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister, told mediapersons at an interactive session held at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) on Tuesday that India also has a difficult neighbourhood with China and Pakistan and the Crimea episode has a lesson for India too.

"Whenever impunity happens and if it is not stopped, it becomes bigger," Dzhaparova was quoted as saying by reports.

Her comments could be seen as referring to India's territorial disputes with China and Pakistan.

The Ukraine minister's reference to Crimea was in relation to the events preceding the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine last year.

Dzhaparova said that these developments could serve as an example of how to handle "difficult neighbours".

She was further quoted as saying that "Ukraine really wants India and Ukraine to be closer. Yes, there is a history between us. But we want to start a new relationship with India".

ALSO READ | Ukraine's Dzhaparov hails PM Modi's 'not era of war' remark

ALSO READ | 31 children return to Ukraine amid war with Russia

