UK to dismantle stranded F-35B jet in Kerala to transport it back: Reports

The UK's F-35B fighter jet, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala on June 14, is expected to be disassembled and flown back to the United Kingdom as it cannot be repaired at the site, as per media reports. The British Navy will deploy a larger aircraft to transport the jet and will cover all expenses incurred in India, including parking and hangar fees.

The aircraft belongs to the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group of the UK's Royal Navy. Valued at over USD 110 million, the jet is considered one of the most advanced fighter aircraft in the world.

Why is the F-35B jet stranded in Kerala?

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a week after it made an emergency landing on June 14 due to bad weather. The advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, developed a technical snag after safely landing, British officials said.

The aircraft is awaiting repairs at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after developing an engineering issue, a British High Commission spokesperson had said.

The aircraft, reportedly facing a hydraulic system issue, was diverted mid-flight as adverse weather prevented it from returning to the aircraft carrier. Though a team from the Carrier Strike Group initially assessed the jet, the complexity of the issue required the dispatch of specialist UK-based engineers, who are expected to arrive in the coming days along with necessary equipment.

All about F-35B

The F-35B is the UK’s most advanced fighter, valued at over USD 110 million. The F-35B is the only fifth-generation fighter jet with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases, and ships.

Known simply as the 'Lightning' in British service, the F-35 model is the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fighter jet that is designed to operate from short-field bases and air-capable ships.

