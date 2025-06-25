UK’s F-35B stealth fighter stranded at Kerala airport since 10 days: What's going on with USD 110 million jet? A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport since June 14 after being diverted due to bad weather. The aircraft, part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, developed a technical snag on the ground.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a week after it made an emergency landing on June 14 due to bad weather. The advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, developed a technical snag after safely landing, British officials said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the British High Commission said, “We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian authorities for their continued support.”

Weather forced it down, a glitch kept it grounded

The aircraft, reportedly facing a hydraulic system issue, was diverted mid-flight as adverse weather prevented it from returning to the aircraft carrier. Though a team from the Carrier Strike Group initially assessed the jet, the complexity of the issue required the dispatch of specialist UK-based engineers, who are expected to arrive in the coming days along with necessary equipment.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Grounded in Kerala: British stealth fighter stranded after emergency landing

Will be moved to airport's MRO facility

Officials confirmed that once the specialist team and towing gear arrive, the aircraft will be safely moved to a hangar in the airport’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. Until then, it remains parked in a designated area to avoid disruptions to airport operations. The towing equipment is critical, as the aircraft cannot be moved without it due to the risk of further damage.

IAF extends full support to the aircraft

Throughout the incident, British and Indian military and airport authorities have been in close coordination. The Indian Air Force earlier confirmed it was extending full support for the aircraft’s “rectification and subsequent return.”

F-35B is worth over USD 110 million

The F-35B is the UK’s most advanced fighter, valued at over USD 110 million. Known as the 'Lightning' in British service, it is the only fifth-generation fighter with short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) capabilities, enabling it to operate from aircraft carriers and smaller runways.

The aircraft was engaged in routine flying outside Indian airspace and had Thiruvananthapuram pre-designated as its emergency landing field. Its unscheduled stop came shortly after the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group conducted joint exercises with the Indian Navy.

Officials on both sides have noted that the episode highlights the growing operational coordination between the Indian and UK armed forces.