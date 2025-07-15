UK regulator warned of Boeing fuel switch issue four weeks before Air India crash in Ahmedabad The UK aviation regulator stated that it had issued a safety notice on May 15, instructing operators of five Boeing models, including the 787 Dreamliner, to review a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airworthiness Directive (AD) and determine whether it affected their fleets.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had earlier flagged fuel control switches on several Boeing planes and ordered daily checks just four weeks before the Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed in Ahmedabad.

The UK aviation regulator stated that it had issued a safety notice on May 15, instructing operators of five Boeing models, including the 787 Dreamliner, to review a US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airworthiness Directive (AD) and determine whether it affected their fleets.

"The FAA has issued an Airworthiness Directive (AD) addressing a potential unsafe condition affecting fuel shutoff valves installed on the following Boeing aircraft: B737, B757, B767, B777, B787," the CAA notice read.

The UK regulator had also asked the airline operators to test, inspect, or replace fuel shutoff valve actuators on Boeing 787s, among others.

In the meantime, as the preliminary report into the crash of Air India flight AI171 last month has raised more questions, the airline's CEO said as he defended the fitness of pilots and aircraft saying no mechanical or maintenance issues have been flagged in the report.

Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said the probe into the June 12 crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, which killed all but one of the 242 onboard and 19 others on ground, was far from over and it is unwise to jump to any premature conclusions.

"The release of the preliminary report marked the point at which we, along with the world, began receiving additional details about what took place. Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions," he said in an internal memo to airline staff.

He said there were no issues with fuel quality or takeoff roll and that the pilots had passed mandatory pre-fight breathalyser tests.

