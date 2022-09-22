Sadhvi Ritambhara's event cancelled in London after protests outside temple in Birmingham

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sadhvi Ritambhara's programme cancelled in London after protests outside temple in Birmingham

Highlights Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara's event scheduled in London was cancelled.

The development came a day after violent protests broke out in United Kingdom's Birmingham.

The protests in Smethwick were against Sadhvi Rithambara's event at the temple.

UK protests: A day after violent protests broke out in United Kingdom's Birmingham outside the Durga Bhawan Temple in Smethwick, Hindu political activist Sadhvi Ritambhara's event scheduled in London was cancelled. The protests in Smethwick were against Sadhvi Rithambara's event at the temple. As per reports, chants of 'Allahu Akbar' were also heard during the protests.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Sadhvi said, "There were some people who could not see India's development and tried to fuel fear within the Hindu community. They try to create a situation, run the campaign and even assert pressure on the political leader."

According to Sadhvi Ritambhara, she was scheduled to go to London from Los Angeles and later to India, but the programme was postponed due to the protest there. "They (the mob) also have created pressure on the media," she added.

Earlier, around 200 people gathered outside a Hindu temple in Birmingham to protest against Sadhvi Ritambhara's event, according to media reports. A mob staged a violent demonstration outside the Durga Bhawan temple in United Kingdom's Smethwick on Tuesday.

Videos that surfaced on social media showed a large crowd of people marching towards the Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre on Spon Lane. They were also heard raising religious slogans. Several from the mob were seen climbing the temple's walls.

Sandwell Police had earlier tweeted, "We're aware of a planned protest in West Bromwich later today (20 September). We understand this is in relation to concerns around a speaker at the Temple in Spon Lane, but we're informed the event has been cancelled and this person is not staying in the UK."

This incident comes after recent social media reports about Pakistani organised gangs were seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city.

(With ANI Inputs)

