UK PM Boris Johnson briefed on first CORI Knee Replacement Robot at KD Hospital in Gujarat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The KD Hospital which strives on adapting the latest technology for better treatment results has brought cutting-edge technology

Highlights Boris Johnson was briefed on first CORI Knee Replacement Robot at KD Hospital in Gujarat

Dr Adit Desai, MD, KD Hospital and his team of orthopedics explained about the cutting-edge tech

The new-age tech collects the unique shape and motion of a patient's knee to plan the procedure

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefed on Thursday by Dr Adit Desai, Managing Director of KD Hospital and his team of orthopedics, on the first CORI Knee Replacement Robot in Gujarat. The UK PM visited the Ahmedabad hospital during his two-day visit to India.

Explaining the process and the system, Dr. Adit Desai said, “We are looking forward to treating our patients using the CORI surgical robotic system. With its help, the surgeon will be able to size and position the total knee implant with computer-assisted technology, further enhancing the success & accuracy of the procedure.”

The KD Hospital which strives on adapting the latest technology for better treatment results has brought cutting-edge technology for orthopedic surgeries by introducing the CORI surgical robotic system approved by US FDA.

Image Source : INDIA TV The KD Hospital which strives on adapting the latest technology for better treatment results has brought cutting-edge technology

"Computer assistance is used to collect the unique shape and motion of the patient's knee to virtually plan the procedure. The extra layer of planning and precision along with the safety provided by the CORI Surgical System aims to ensure the procedure is performed exactly as the surgeon intends", elaborated Dr. Ateet Sharma, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon at the KD Hospital.

During his two-day visit to India, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson touched important points like trade agreement, defense tie-ups and how to boost Indo-Pacific relationship.

ALSO READ | Boris Johnson says India-UK FTA to be sealed before Diwali as he meets 'khaas dost Narendra'

ALSO READ | Why Boris Johnson felt like Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan in India

Latest India News